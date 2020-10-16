New Commissioners sworn in

Today The president of Zimbabwe swore in two constitutional commissions, Zimbabwe Media commission and the Zimbabwe Human Rights commission at the State House.



Today at the State House, Zimbabwe Media Commission Chairperson Professor Ruby Magosvingwe among others, takes her Oath of Office before the President.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick’ Mangwana on twitter said ‘‘Today His Excellency President is swearing in Zimbabwe Media Commissioners at Statehouse. The ZMC has not had commissioners for a few years. This will usher a new dispensation in Media Regulation in light of the Zimbabwe Media Commission Act which is on the way”, He said.



Zimbabwe Media Commissioners that were sworn in are Professor Ruby Magosvongwe, Susan Makore, Dumisai Mashingaidze, Jasper Maposa, Aleck Ncube, Tanaka Muganyi and Miriam Tose Majome.



The President also swore in Five Zimbabwe Human Rights Commissioners, that are Angeline Guvamombe, Dorothy Moyo, Beauty Kajese, Cowen Dziva and Brian Penduka.



Lupane State University pro-vice cuncellor Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni-Masuku was appointed as deputy Chair of the Public Service comission.



Retired Justice Cheda appointed Chairman of the Tribunal and Angeline Vhere and Godfrey Mutseyekwa has been appointed as members of the tribunal under Justice Cheda.



Retired Justice Nicholas Ndou has been appointed chair of the Tribunal to enquire into the removal from office of Commissioner Francis Muchengwa of Zim anti corruption commission.



Teclar Mapota and Dr Tarisai Mutangi have been apointed members of Justice Ndou’s Tribunal to inquire into Commissioner Muchengwa’s fitness for office of Zimbabwe anti corruption Commissioner.



The presidents spokesperson George Charamba said the President told the newly sworn Commissioners that COVID-19 forced Cabinet to abandon its usual venue at Munhumutapa Building for a temporary one under a marquee at State House to ensure compliance with WHO Regulations.



He also disclosed that the Opening of Parliament will be done virtually, with a few officials attending the same from State House whilst the rest of MPs will be seated in appropriate venues virtually linked. Once the pandemic ceases to be a National Threat, Independence festivities would resume, with Bulawayo playing commemorations.

Comments

comments