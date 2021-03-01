Breaking News
New Foreign Minister sworn in

March 1, 2021

President Mnangagwa has sworn in Ambassador Frederick Shava as new Minister for Foreign Affairs replacing the late national hero, Lieutenant General Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19 in January.

Ambassador Frederick Shava has taken oath of office as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade at State House saying he will be faithful to President Mnangagwa towards his vision 2030 of making Zimbabwe a better country.

Sworn-in of Dr Frederick Shava at the State House

Dr Shava has held various portfolios in Government since independence as he was the Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Development from 1981 to 1986 before becoming Minister of State for Political Affairs in 1987.

He holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree and a Master of Philosophy degree in Parasitology from Royal Holloway College. Master of Science in Nematology from Imperial College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Zimbabwe.

Frederick was the appointed Ambassador to China from 2007 to 2014.

