Nigeria to issue visas for Africans upon arrival

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that starting next year the country will be issuing visas on the arrival for all Africans.

Buhari made his announcement yesterday in Egypt while attending the Aswani Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa.

Posting on his twitter handle Buhari also said in January 2020 the country is committed to support the free movement of Africans within Africa.

“Nigeria is committed to supporting the free movement of Africans within Africa. Yesterday at the Aswan Forum in Egypt I announced that, in January 2020,we will commence issuance of visas at the point of entry into Nigeria, to all persons holding passports of African countries,” said Buhari.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia Ambassodor Ahmed Awad who also attended the Awan Forum commended the decision by Nigeria of allowing African nationals to enter the country without a visa.

In a tweet Awad said, “I wish to profoundly commend President @MBuhari of #Nigeria who just announced at the Aswan Forum complete visa exemption for all Africans. Starting January 2020 Africans will be able to arrive in Nigeria without visas. It’s such an exemplary decision. Thanks your Excellency,” Awad said.

Comments

comments