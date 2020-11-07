Nigerian businessman gives cheer to the blind and disabled every Friday.

It’s all smiles ,every Friday since last year,for more than 70 members of society including the blind and people living with disability in Harare as a local businessman donates bread to them every end of the week.
Mr Oscar, who owns different phone accessories in town, who is also a pastor,believes that he could make a difference with the small that one can give and he would be happy if people around could learn from him and spare a thought for the needy.
Each of the beneficiaries receive a loaf of bread and they expressed their deepest gratitude especially during the Covid 19 times,”Tinoda kutenda baba nekutirangarira zvinhu zvakaoma kudai panguva yeCovid zvinhu zvakaoma,Mwari avawedzere pavabvisa”.