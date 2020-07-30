Nine ZUPCO employees test positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, The Ministry of Health and Child Care conducted a Covid-19 screening exercise and at least nine (9) ZUPCO employees tested positive.

In a statement, the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the Ministry of Health and Child Care screened ZUPCO employees at the Willowvale depot yesterday and nine were found positive.

He also indicated that another employee from belvedere head office was also tested positive and the usual procedures by the Ministry of Health have been taken and testing will continue to cover all staff.

He added that ZUPCO will take measures in order to prevent the further spread of Corona virus to its employees and customers.

“It is worthwhile to note that ZUPCO continues to spray/disinfect each bus/omnibus daily. We shall ensure temperature checks, hand sanitisation and wearing of masks by both passengers and crews are enforced. All efforts are underway to ensure continuity of services by ZUPCO.”

Mr Madangwa later encouraged passengers, stakeholders and nation at large to take all necessary precautions to curb the spread of Covid-19 bcz as of 29 July 2020, the number of corona infections increased to 2,879, 887 recoveries and forty one (41) deaths.

