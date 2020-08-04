No freedom for Harare landbaron

Land developer, Felix Munyaradzi, who is facing allegations of duping four home seekers of residential stands has been denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

In his bail ruling, magistrate Ngoni Nduna said bail is right but the evidence on the matter can be tempered with since it still lies in control of Munyaradzi considering that the receipt books which were used in the alleged crime are still at his office and some of the witnesses on the matter are his employees.

He added that he (Munyaradzi) can be remanded in prison while the State collects whatever they need as evidence from his office.

In his submissions, Munyaradzi had argued that he is not a flight risk since he became aware of the allegation last year in November and was arrested on 31 July this year.

Responding to the submissions, magistrate Nduna said he can not be compelled by the argument in granting bail adding that the fact that nothing happened since last year concerning the matter is a misconduct on the police system and the accused (Munyaradzi) may have been a part of the misconduct.

The matter was remanded to 18 August 2020.

Circumstances leading to Munyaradzi’s arrest are that sometime in 2015, Delatfin Investment (Pvt) Ltd entered into a swap deal with Mr Nguwaya for the sale of stands in exchange of a Toyota Prado.

Delatfin Investment sold three residential stands — No. 1572, 1516 and 1471 — in Sandton Park, Mt Hampden worth US$50 000.

Mr Nguwaya is said to have surrendered the Prado (registration ADQ 3688) and an agreement of sale was signed on February 2, 2018.

It is alleged that Munyaradzi went on to sell the stands to other people, which prompted Mr Nguwaya to engage him.

The court heard that Munyaradzi agreed to compensate Mr Nguwaya with eight smaller stands in Sandton Park, Harare.

Munyaradzi allegedly went on to sell one of the stands to Tawanda Mashumba for US$30 000.

It is the State’s case that Nguwaya was aware that the stand in question had already been sold.

Mr Nguwaya lost US$15 000 in the process.

On April 20, 2015 Delatfin Investment was offered 120 hectares of land by the Ministry of Local Government for residential stands development.

The piece of land was State land and is currently being used by Zimbabwe Republic Police for breeding horses.

Sometime in 2016, Munyaradzi through his Delatfin Investment fraudulently sold the stand to Mrs Gabaza for US$18 000.

Munyaradzi is also alleged to have sold another stand in Sandton Phase 3 to Mr Dondo for US$22 000 and also sold another stand in the same neighbourhood to Mr Makodza for US$40 000.

Mr Makodza is said to have later discovered that the same stand had been sold to one Mrs Nyongo by Munyaradzi, forcing him to lodge a complaint with the police.

