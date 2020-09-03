No freedom for land baron

Delatfin Civil Engineering (Pvt) Limited Chief Executive Officer Felix Munyaradzi who is facing bribery allegations has been denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

In her ruling, magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa said Munyaradzi, who was granted bail in a pending matter on corruption allegations, may absconded trial since more allegations against him are being raised.

The matter has been remanded to 21 September 2020.

According to the State, sometime in 2015, Munyaradzi invited Thomas Mabwe to his company Delatfin Civil Engineering where it is alleged that in a bid to get protection against pending and future criminal cases the accused in his capacity as the Chief executive Officer of Delatfin Civil Engineering Pvt Limited offered two residential stands and double allocation of stands to Magbwe.

The court also heard that Munyaradzi went on to offer Mabwe two agreements of sale of the said stands in question which he did not pay.



