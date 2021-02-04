No Funding for Private Health Sector:Prof Ncube

Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube has announced that private sectors have reason to charge their patients because they have not received any Global fund support.

In a joint press statement with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Professor Ncube said all the Covid 19 test kits and funds were strictly directed to the public health sectors.

The statement read”, The private sector procures its own test kits and this provides a reason for charging fees to their patients”.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Child Care(MOHCC) confirmed that there is no direct cash provided by the Global Fund but only Personal Protective Equipment and test kits.

According to the statement, Zimbabwe received over US$40 Million to lessen the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

