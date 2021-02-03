Zim hires more Nurses and Doctors

Government has hired 849 unemployed qualified nurses who were listed with the Health Services Board along with available doctors and environmental health technicians to boost the Covid-19 teams and other medical services.

All qualified nurses who were not listed have been invited to apply to the Health Services Board so that they can be taken into service too. Furthermore, nurse training will be done on the job, so recruits can be used during training for some duties.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has been expanding its professional staff as fast as possible to cope with the demands arising from Covid-19.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Mr Donald Mujiri said this week they will be deploying the final batch of 176 nurses which were recruited and priority will be given to centres with more Covid-19 beds.

“Facilities that cater for more Covid-19 cases to be prioritised include Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.” said Mr Mujiri

“We now have more hospitals that can train nurses like Chivhu, that was not training but is now training and when the new recruitment begins, we expect more than we used to have.” he added

Zimbabwe is renowned for its excellent human capital base and many countries last year turned to the country for expertise in health professionals

