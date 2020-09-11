Nzenza tours Kadoma Textiles

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Hon Sekai Nzenza on Friday 11 September, toured Kadoma Textiles, on a fact-finding mission in the country’s industries.



Kadoma textiles a division of Zimbabwe Spinners and Weavers, avid manufactures of bed sheets, workwear, baby nappies and towelling for local and export markets. It employs 950 workers and produces 300 000 metric metres of fabrics per annum.



Speaking to media after touring the mills, Hon Nzenza said that she was surprised to see the textile company still running production using local cotton to produce various fabrics and other products from it.



“I am happy to see the company, which started operations in 1944 still running well and using our local white gold”, she said.



The minister further said “I am concerned that a lot of our cotton is being exported being raw to generate foreign currency. The ministry will be working very closely with the Ministry of Agriculture under the Agriculture Recovery Plan together with the Local Content Strategy within our ministry, to look into synergies, between industry and agriculture in order to promote the whole value chain”.



She said Kadoma Textiles also needs new technology in order to produce more and to be capacitated and employ more of our people.



“New technology is needed at this company so that the its produce more, so as a country we need to embrace the 4.0, innovation technology. Also, the ministry needs to work with the ministry of technology hubs, private sector, agriculture and finance.”



“Kadoma Textiles is still producing the reusable nappies which are environmentally friendly and are also affordable, unlike the disposable diapers, so I encourage all our women to support Kadoma Textiles”, she added.



James Dorward, Kadoma Textiles managing director appealed to the government for an enabling environment in the textile sector.



“In order to resurrect the textile industry, we are working with the government. The textile sector is capital-intensive, we would like an enabling environment to be created for us in the country and with the right policies in place and securing of raw materials timeously in qualities and quantities we like, then the countries textile sector will be on track”, said the Managing Director

