Olinda files for divorce

United Kingdom-based businesswoman and social media personality, Olinda Nyaradzo Nkomo (nee Chapel) has petitioned the High Court seeking nullification of her marriage with her husband, musician Njabulo Nkomo.

According to court papers, Olinda accuses Nkomo, who is popularly known as Tytan, of fraudulently entering into marriage with her to acquire immigration papers entitling him to remain and reside permanently in the United Kingdom.

“Plaintiff (Olinda) and defendant (Njabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo) married at Harare on 29 June 2018. The marriage still subsists. Defendant fraudulently misrepresented plaintiff into entering into the marriage believing it to be for love when in fact the defendant intended the marriage to be entered into for purpose of his acquisition of immigration papers entitling defendant to remain and reside permanently in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and by virtue of plaintiff’s permanent immigration status,” she said.

Olinda also seeks custody of their one minor child and another order instructing Tytan to pay maintenance for the child.

“One minor child was born of the marriage. It is just equitable that custody of the minor child be awarded to the plaintiff with the defendant getting reasonable access. It is just and equitable that the defendant pay maintenance for the minor child until she reaches the age of majority,” she said.

The matter is still pending.

