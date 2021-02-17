Opposition councils have failed people: ED

President Mnangagwa said the people have suffered in the hands of opposition led councils and they must be voted out as they have abused their powers.

Adressing the first Politburo meeting yesterday, President Mnangagwa said the Opposition is responsible for the delayed progress in urban councils and they must be rooted out.

“We must vote them out of these councils, our people have suffered enough and we must offer better quality services,” President Mnangagwa said.

However, the President assured that Government has already taken decisive steps to intervene in urban councils.

Meanwhile, he emphasised on the need to be grateful for the Sinopharm vaccine donated by the Republic of China together with other donations since the beginning of the pandemic.

He assured the public of his hope to succeed in the fight to curb the spread Covid-19.

