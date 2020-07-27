Parliament suspends business as two MP’s test Covid 19 positive

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has announced that it will be suspending most of its business after two Members of parliament were confirmed positive to Covid 19. This was made known through a press statement that was released by the parliament of Zimbabwe today.

In the notice there indicated that there was also a driver from one of their service providers and a journalist that tested positive.

“It is with a heavy heart that Parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to the exposure of some members of Parliament to Covid 19. As at this morning, only two Members of Parliament had been confirmed positive. A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were part of the team tested positive.

“Everyone who was part of the team is now in self quarantine in line with the Ministry of health and Child Welfare guidelines. This measure has been taken to safeguard the health of Members of Parliament, staff and the public who interact with the institution.”

The month of July has seen a drastic rise in the number of Covid 19 positive cases and most of them been local transmission and the workplace been the major hotspots of passing of the deadly pandemic.

Up to date the confirmed cases have risen to more than 2000 and 28 related deaths.

Comments

comments