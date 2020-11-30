Pics: Marry Mubaiwa Rushed To Court In An Ambulance To Cancel Warrant Of Arrest

Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga’s ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa was rushed to court in an ambulance on Monday afternoon after magistrate Ngoni Nduna had issued two warrants of arrest against her earlier.

Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa had told the court that Marry Mubaiwa was at home, not feeling well and she could not walk.

She pleaded with the court to stand down the matter so that she could arrange for Marry Mubaiwa to be brought to court by an ambulance.

Presiding magistrate, Ngoni Nduna proceeded to issue two warrant of arrests against Marry Mubaiwa.

In the afternoon, after being wheeled by an ambulance, Marry Mubaiwa appeared before magistrate Trynose Utawashe who cancelled the two warrants of arrest.

The State represented by Netsai Mushayabasa submitted that investigations are still ongoing owing the delay to Covid-19 in regard to the record in which Mubaiwa is facing money laundering charges.

Through her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, then put the state on notice, if she is not given a trial date on the next court date, she will apply for removal from remand.

However, the state was ready for trial in a matter in which Mubaiwa is facing assaulting a maid Delight Munyoro.

Through her lawyer, Mubaiwa said she is not fit to stand trial. the matter was remanded to 28 February 2021.

