Breaking News
Home » News » Crime » Police React To Students Assault Video
Police React To Students Assault Video

Police React To Students Assault Video

Posted by: Staff Reporter Pool1 in Crime, Featured, News December 8, 2020 0 74 Views

Police have instituted investigations into the alleged assault of students by a police officer in Kwekwe.

On Thursday last week, social media was abuzz with a video clip where a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police was filmed assaulting students, reportedly in Kwekwe.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi applauded the public for bringing the incident to the organisation’s attention.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is concerned with the conduct of the police officer as seen in the video that has gone viral on social media,” he said.

“We understand the incident happened at Kwekwe High School where the police officers had gone to conduct an awareness campaign on December 3, 2020.”

Comments

comments

Tagged with:

About Staff Reporter Pool1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2020 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions