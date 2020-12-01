Police Recover Bones, Pieces Of Skull In Tapiwa Makore Senior’s Toilet

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced some bones and parts of a skull were recovered in a toilet at the homestead of Tapiwa Makore Senior recently.

ZRP National Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said acting on a tip-off, police in Murehwa sought the services of Murehwa Rural District Council, which provided a grader and a front end loader that destroyed the toilet.

The bones picked from the toilet as well as a bloodstained tail of an unidentified animal found in the accused’s bedroom were taken for forensic examination.

Makore (Snr) and his herdsman Tafadzwa Shamba are the main accused in the murder case of seven-year-old Tapiwa Makore junior who was killed in Murehwa in September before his body was dismembered.

However, police are investigating the cause of a fire which burnt down Tapiwa Makore Senior’s kitchen this Saturday.

A villager who noticed the fire alerted fellow villagers but their combined efforts failed to douse the blaze.

You May Also Want To Read:

Comments

comments