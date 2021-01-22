‘Power load shedding returns’, ZESA

Breaking News
January 22, 2021

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) would like to inform its valued customers that they will be limited power supply in the national grid due to a technical fault at Hwange Power Station.

In a statement, ZESA said the technical fault will result in load curtailment of about 200MW during the evening peak period of 1600hrs to 1900hrs.

“Restoration of service to optimum level is currently underway and customers are advised to use the available power sparingly.” ZESA said

“The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.” ZESA added

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority also said that customers will be updated as the situation improves.

