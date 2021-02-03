President Mnangagwa is back in Office

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially returned to work from his month-long leave inorder to make far-reaching decisions on the Covid-19 vaccine and its roll-out plan amongst other things.

In a statement, the President assured the nation that no resource will be spared in tackling the Covid-19, a global pandemic that has forced governments across the globe, including Zimbabwe, to impose national lockdown measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“Our experts who have been assessing different vaccines are very close to finalising the course to recommend to our nation. A course which brings in relief, and which we will roll out across the length and breadth of our nation, so we do not lose more lives than has become inevitable.” said Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa’s Press Secretary Gorge Charamba said the President has returned to a hectic shcedule at work

“The President is also to deal with matters to do with foreign affairs, bearing in mind that it is his department directly, key decisions include decisions on the forthcoming African Union (AU) Summit that will be held virtually at the weekend.” said Charamba

“There are also matters to deal with the chaotic settlements in urban areas which are clearly a growing problem.”he added

