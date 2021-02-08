Breaking News
FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Private Sector to assist Government

Government has announced that the Private Sector will assist in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccine which will be made available to Zimbabwean Citizens for free.

In a press statement, Proffessor Mthuli Ncube said they are appreciating and welcoming the offer by the private sector to complement government’s resource commitment by contributing its own resources towards the effort.

Press statement on private sector’s complement to Government

Minister of Finance and Economic Development Prof Ncube emphasised that the Covid-19 vaccine will be given out for free.

“It should however be emphasised that all vaccines purchased through the Government of Zimbabwe will be made available to Zimbabwean Citizens free of charge.” said Ncube

“Government fully acknowledges and appreciates the support and co-operation so far received from the private sector and is committted to ensure that these partnerships are deepened for the National Good.” he added

Donations and contributions for this initiative can be sent directly to the National Disaster Fund account and Mobile Wallets.

