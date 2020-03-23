Prominent Businessman James Makamba’s Son Dies From Coronavirus

Prominent Zimbabwean businessman James Makamba’s son, Zororo Makamba is reported to have died from the Coronavirus infection.

This information was revealed by fellow business tycoon, Mutumwa Mawere who confirmed that Zororo died after collapsing at Wilkins Hospital.

Said Mawere on Twitter:

Mr Zororo Makamba, the son of Mr James Makamba has passed on. MHSRIEP. I have just learned of this tragic loss of life due to the virus. A giant with so much potential has fallen. Corona is real. Let us pause and reflect. Life is too precious.

Mawere was adamant that it is true upon being quizzed whether his information was correct.

