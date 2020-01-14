Quad arrested for armed robbery

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Norton Deport arrested four people yesterday in Norton who are accused of armed robbery and attempted murder.

The accused people, Privilege Damson (29), Casper Karuru (32) Stephen Mazambani (24) and Godwell Mukune (31) reportedly beat up and robbed Tendai Mugati of ZWL300, 00 and 40kgs of gold ore.

The four, who were armed with 2 machetes, an axe and 2 wooden logs, attacked the complainant last week along Bulawayo road after they had followed him from Chegutu knowing that he had cash and gold ore.

The robbers went on to process the gold ore and sold the proceeds. Mugati and his colleagues made a follow up and the robbers struck 1 person with an axe while resisting civil arrest.

The police was called in and managed to arrest all the four accused persons who are now in custody and will appear in court soon and the logs and an axe were recovered.

