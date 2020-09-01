RMP to release two ‘riddims

New record label, Real Music Production ( RMP) is set to release two new riddims at the end of this month.

In an interview with ZimOnline News, Austin Munyaradzi aka Decco Beats who is one the faces behind RMP said the project is halfway through and the riddims will feature different upcoming artists.

“We are going to release two beats called ‘Musha Mukuru’ which will feature various artist and ‘Ladies Audition’ which will feature female artists only.

“Our aim is to promote and support upcoming talent and we have been doing that since 2017.

“We are getting a positive response from different age groups although we still appeal for more support.

“For more information, you can reach us on 0771 565654, 0739540024, ” he said.

The record label which is based in Unit D Seke, Chitungwiza, comprises of four youths, Decco Beats (25) Obiedence Tanaka Kaburi aka Obri Beats(21), Malvin zulu aka Khafilo(25), and Elton mumbiro aka Veggaz who are also into graphic and fashion designing.

Since the record label started three years ago, the group has worked with other artists like Jah Warriyah from Jamaica, Ghetto Soldier (Spain), Jerry B, Bazooker, Hwinza, Lady B among other artists.

Comments

comments