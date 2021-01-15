‘Roadblock’ Cops granted bail

Three Harare-based Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers who were charged of criminal abuse of duty were remanded on $2 000 bail each by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga. They were not asked to plead.

Prisca Nyadongo and her accomplices Norest Nyasha Chikore and Osivinda Maphosa were hurled before Magistrate Taruvinga on allegations of mounting an illegal roadblock in the city centre and demanding a bribe from a motorist which led to their arrest.

The three were arrested by officers from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) who witnessed the incident.

“……they then arrested a motorist, Anthony Hwingwiri, and demanded US$30 bribe.” said one of the ZACC officers

Prosecutors said the accused persons mounted an unsanctioned roadblock at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Nelson Mandela Avenue pretending to be enforcing traffic laws.

Comments

comments