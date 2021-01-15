Rushwaya granted bail

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna granted $100,000 bail to former Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZFM) boss Henrietta Rushwaya following her arrest last year for bribery and attempting to smuggle 6kg of gold to Dubai.

Nduna ordered Rushwaya to deposit $100, 000 bail, barred her from travelling nearer than 20km to any border and ordered her to also report three times a week at a police station until January 31.

Although the State had continued to oppose bail, Magistrate Nduna agreed with defence lawyers that circumstances had changed and granted Rushwaya new application.

Rushwaya was arrested on her way to Dubai through the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and has been held since October 26 last year facing charges of gold smuggling, illegal possession of gold and bribery.

