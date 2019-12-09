Illegal foreign children granted right to free education: S.A

South Africa’s Grahamstown High Court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape has declared that the undocumented illegal foreign children have right to free education.

The High Court also ruled out that the undocumented S.A children should also not be denied access to education.

This came after South Africa’s Centre for Child Law filed an application following reports that the Eastern Cape Department of Education prevent both non-national and South African children from attending public school.

In a statement the Centre for Child Law said the Eastern Cape Department of Education stated that the certain forms of funding which includes learners support materials only goes to learners that possessed valid identities and passport numbers.

“The Court found that the Department of Basic Education is acting unconstitutionally in not permitting children to continue receiving education in public schools purely by reason of the fact that they lack identification documents,”

“The High Court order in no uncertain terms ,prevents the removal or exclusion from schools of children by reason of the fact that they do not have identity document numbers, permits or passports or have not produced any identification documents,”

Comments

comments