Deputy Head arrested for ‘whipping’ pupils

Deputy Head of Chemhanza High School was arrested for ‘whiiping’ some pupils for alleged acts of misconduct.

A 52 year old Tarirai Mararike was arrested by police officers following a recent report made by 23 students on the brutal beating.

Mararike’s arrest was confirmed by National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi saying they are still investigating the incident as she is expected to appear in court this week.

“Twenty three pupils who are alleged to have been assaulted made a police report and by Tuesday police had picked up the school’s Deputy Head.” said Paul Nyathi

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokeperson Mr Taungana Ndoro condemned the brutal assault of pupils in schools arguing that it is a sign on inhumane.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education strongly condemn such inhumane disciplinary measures on our learners in a complete violation of Section 68A (S) of the Education Act as per Education Ammendment Act of 2020.” said Ndoro

