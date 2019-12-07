Seven Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finalists involved in an Accident

Miss Tourism Manicaland last night confirmed that seven of the 19 finalist that are set to compete for the national finals on Saturday were involved in an accident yesterday.

The news was brought to the media attention through their facebook page last night. All those injured have been taken to the hospital and there were no deaths recorded.

“SEVEN out of the 19 models who are in boot camp preparing for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe national finals slated for Montclair Hotel this Saturday have been injured in a bus accident that occurred in Vumba this evening.

“The models were on their way to Eden Lodge where they were scheduled to sleep.Three ambulances have been dispatched to the scene, near Leopard Rock.”

“They were scheduled to proceed to Chimanimani to visit Cyclone Idai affected areas but could not proceed due to bad weather.The girls have been under observation for 2 hours now, and all are stable. There are some injuries but NO DEATH RECORDED.

“We believe they were all affected, including those who are not physically hurt. It is sad that such an unfortunate event transpired, however we thank God because the accident was not fatal.”

The festive season has been marked with a lot of accidents and motorist are urged to take care on the roads and save lives.Speeds thrills but kills.

