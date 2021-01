A Harare High Court Judge has shifted MDC Alliance Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala’s bail appeal to Wednesday after a page of the record proceedings went missing.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi who presided over the case postponed Sikhala’s hearing after state prosecutor, Arthur Bosha said they had no record of the matter and how they were not ready for the proceedings.

Sikhala remains in custody for,” communicating falsehood and hiding from authorities”.

