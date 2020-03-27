Breaking News
Home » News » South Africa records first covid-19-related deaths

South Africa records first covid-19-related deaths

Posted by: Constance van Niekerk in News March 27, 2020 0 450 Views

South Africa has recorded its first corona-related deaths this morning, the first day of the 21 day lockdown. The two deaths are both in the Western Cape province. The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize said, “We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1,000 mark.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Health Minister, Zweli Mkhize

According to the press release the Minister of Health released yesterday, Gauteng had the highest number of confirmed cases at 409 with Western Cape following on 229. Yesterday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was 709.

written by Constance van Niekerk, SA

constancevanniekerk@gmail.com

About Constance van Niekerk

Constance van Niekerk is a Zimbabwean creative writer, poet, music lover, spoken word artist, freelance writer, blogger and educator. Constance is the author of Echoes of My Heart: A Poetry Collection found in all Amazon Kindle Stores. She is the Digital Editor of Zimonline News and Lekoa FM (www.lekoafm.co.za). She currently lives in South Africa with her family. Follow her on Twitter : @convanniekerk Visit her second blog at http://www.afriquebeat.com
