South Africa records first covid-19-related deaths

South Africa has recorded its first corona-related deaths this morning, the first day of the 21 day lockdown. The two deaths are both in the Western Cape province. The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize said, “We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1,000 mark.”

According to the press release the Minister of Health released yesterday, Gauteng had the highest number of confirmed cases at 409 with Western Cape following on 229. Yesterday, the total number of confirmed cases in the country was 709.

Latest Confirmed #COVID19 cases as at 26 March 2020 pic.twitter.com/J0ujhFPSb5 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 26, 2020

