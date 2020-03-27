Breaking News
STILL NO ACCOMMODATION FOR CAPETOWN REFUGEES

Posted by: Constance van Niekerk March 27, 2020

South Africa is under a lockdown in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. However, the refugees who have been staying on the streets of Capetown and at the Methodist Church are at a very high risk of contracting and spreading the virus as they are still homeless. Their number which is reportedly 700, super-exceeds the allowed maximum number in a gathering. The Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town indicated that they were looking for space to house the many people who have been camping in the city since October last year.

FILE: Refugees living in Cape Town spent the night at the Central Methodist Mission Church after clashes with police during their removal from the UNHCR's offices on 30 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN

