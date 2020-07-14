Tagwirei fights to supply pharmaceuticals

Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei is reportedly fighting to supply pharmaceuticals to the government of Zimbabwe by “influencing” Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, George Guvamatanga to cancel a tender which was won by Drax International.

It has emerged that after the donation which was handed over to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the State House by Drax International in March this year, Tagwirei then ‘influenced’ his friend Guvamatanga who had initially approved the tender to cancel it.

Tagwirei reportedly fights to get the tender so that he can supply pharmaceuticals to the government through His company Pendulum Pharmaceuticals which also supplied the same to the government last year after procuring a USD $80 million prepaid facility.

According to sources, Tagwirei and Guvamatanga are also business partners in other businesses.

It is also alleged that Tagwirei in a bid to overtake the tender, he made efforts to tarnish the image of Drax International while equipped with information from Guvamatanga who then wanted to reverse his initial decision.

According to sources, Guvamatanga must face charges on abuse of office but he is protected because he is an ally to Deputy commissioner General Mutamba and Charumbira who also hosted a birthday party for him last year.

Comments

comments