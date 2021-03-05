‘Temporary shelters to wetlands evictees’ Gvt

Government said it is planning to provide temporary shelters to people who were settled on wetlands and illegal settlements by land barons who collected money from them and pocketed it for their own benefits.

Minister for Housing and Social Amenities Mr Daniel Garwe disclosed this move while responding to questions from senators stating that the land barons who sold the State land would face the full wrath of the law.

Mr Garwe said,“We have to ascertain the number of people who have been affected and look for a suitable place to relocate them. We also have to consider if the roads are available and also if water and sewer system is available and to see if all the amenities are in place and are suitable for people to settle.”

“We are being given safe places by the Local Government ministry and we will make sure that there is planning, we will come with contractors and we will place them to a safer place.” he said

Garwe added that they were not only focusing on illegal settlements in Harare but other settlements in places such as Domboshava and Ruwa.

“No one is allowed to sell State land. The President last month said anyone who bought land from land barons should be given his or her money back because State land is not for sale and they will face the law,” he said.

Comments

comments