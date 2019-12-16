Toda Zimbabwe launches “Fuel Finder” Application

A Zimbabwean company with vast exposure in the transport sector, Toda Zimbabwe that billed headlines as pioneer of mobile application supported safe travel booking yesterday unveiled yet another critical product much to the relief of Zimbabwean motorists stranded for fuel.

Motorists in Zimbabwe oft spend long hours in fuel qeues and speculating on Fuel stations rumoured to be with product or imminently to receive the precious fluid. This has led to the situation now be comparable to a boiling closed pot.

Fuel Finder Zimbabwe mobile application, now available for free download on both GooglePlay Store and the iOS market is a unique platform that will allow user a real-time, informed and reliable search for fuel within reasonable distance radius for a nominal fee, circumventing the exorbitant middleman charges and black-market of fuel that of recent has been thriving.

Group General Manager, Nyasha Shereni confirmed over hundred service stations in Harare have already hooked up to their grid as of the launch day, making the application the most popular option for the hard hit motorists who are looking forward to festive travellings.

The Application will indicate to the user all relevant information such as fuel station proximity from location, product available, estimated length of queue, estimated quantities and much more.

Comments

comments