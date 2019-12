Top Harare Businessman Dies At Govt Offices After Eating Meat And Chips In A Meeting

A top Harare businessman, Macdonald Makamba Chapfika died mysteriously yesterday after attending a meeting with government officials where he ate some meat and chips.

According to a memo circulating on social media, Chapfika died outside Munhumutapa building while on his way out of a meeting with Ministry of Finance officials.

Read the below memo for full details;

Comments

comments