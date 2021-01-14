Top Zanu Pf Official Arrested Over USD$2.5m Heist

Zanu PF‘s Harare South district youth leader, Gerald Rutizirira, (35), was this week arrested for his involvement in the infamous US$2.5 million cash-in-transit robbery that happened in Gwebi last week.

Rutizirira, a land baron famed for his political activism in Harare South, is part of the eight-member gang which allegedly worked in cahoots with three ZB Bank cash-in-transit security personnel namely Nomatter Jonga, Matthew Simango and Fanuel Musakwa.

According to Zim Morning Post upon his arrest, Rutizirira was found in possession of USS$ 96 100 and he had also bought a recently imported Toyota Hiace Omnibus which costs a minimum of US$10 000 on the market. Speaking to Zim Morning Post, a source that emphasised anonymity said:

According to the police investigation officer identified only as Inspector Chipwazo, Rutizirira’s red Toyota Hilux double cab was used as the getaway car to transport the loot. Chipwazo said:

They loaded the cash in a red Toyota Hilux double cab which drove off with some of the accomplices.

It is further alleged that Rutizirira tried to conceal the crime by changing the colour of the getaway car to white but upon his arrest, the paint was still wet.

State, led by Linda Gahadzikwa opposed bail for the accused on grounds that the accused posed a flight risk and were likely to interfere with investigations.

Five of the accused were remanded in custody to February 17, while the other three were sent back for further detention.

