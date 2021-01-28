Breaking News
Home » Health » Tripple Burial for Fallen Cdes

Tripple Burial for Fallen Cdes

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in Health, News, Politics January 28, 2021 0 382 Views

Zimbabwe yesterday laid to rest the late Major General(Rtd) Paradzai Zimhondi, General(Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo and Transport Minister Biggie Matiza at the National shrine in Harare.

Acting President Honourable Constantine Chiwenga who presided over the burial expressed his sincerest pain over the late three heroes and other citizens who also succumbed to the deadly virus.

“On behalf of Government and Zimbabwe…I’d like to express my pain and sincere condolences to the bereaved families”, he said.

The trio and other ministers who were laid to rest last week died after succumbing to the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken many lives up to date worldwide.

Comments

comments

About Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2021 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions
x

Check Also

Sikhala’s Appeal Postponed

A Harare High Court Judge has shifted MDC Alliance Deputy Chairperson, Job Sikhala’s bail appeal ...