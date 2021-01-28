Tripple Burial for Fallen Cdes

Zimbabwe yesterday laid to rest the late Major General(Rtd) Paradzai Zimhondi, General(Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo and Transport Minister Biggie Matiza at the National shrine in Harare.

Acting President Honourable Constantine Chiwenga who presided over the burial expressed his sincerest pain over the late three heroes and other citizens who also succumbed to the deadly virus.

“On behalf of Government and Zimbabwe…I’d like to express my pain and sincere condolences to the bereaved families”, he said.

The trio and other ministers who were laid to rest last week died after succumbing to the Covid-19 pandemic that has taken many lives up to date worldwide.

