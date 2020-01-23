Tuku’s legacy lives on

Today marks the first anniversary of the death of a Zimbabwean music icon Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi and Zimbabweans have expressed their grief for him. Mtukudzi died on 23 January last year and was declared a national hero who touched many lives through his music which still lives on.

Tuku’s family revealed how much they are still hurting and grieving for him.

“Dad, it will be a whole year on the 23rd of January and yet my heart still skips a beat when I hear your music played. Hana yangu inorova when they refer to you as “the late”. I still can’t believe it. It is very difficult for me to go through our messages to each other, I can’t stand the thought that saka handichafa ndakaona imwe message futi ichiflasha yakanzi Dad. I miss you so much,” said Selmor Mtukudzi, the late Tuku’s daughter.

Artists acknowledged the great work of the music legend and wished him a peaceful rest.

“Greatly missed, music will never be the same, may his soul continue to rest in peace,” said Vimbai Zimuto, a jazz artist.

Jah Prayzah also said, “Nanhasi tinofamba nemashoko amakatisiira. Gomba ramakasiya harivharike asi tinotenda nebasa ramakabata rinorarama matiri kwemakore akawandisa. Rambai Makazorora Murugare Samanyanga.”

Mtukudzi’s fans also shared their grief and how much they miss him.

“Legends never die. They take another form. Who can miss Tuku with all the music he left us. Like Jah Prayzah said “we are blessed to have been born in his time,” said Raisedon Baya, a fan of Tuku’s music.

“On the 23rd of January 2019 Zimbabwe & indeed one of Africa’s legendary musician Oliver ‘Tuku’ Mtukudzi passed on. Almost every morning i take encouragement from his song “Hope” from Nhava album. I will then play Dzoka Uyamwe as the day progresses,” said one Costa Nkomo, another fan of the late Mtukudzi.

Organisations also remembered Tuku on this day and engaged with the public to learn about people’s favourite hits from the legend.

“Remembering a legend… Tell us your favourite Tuku song,” twitted ZB Bank on Twitter.

“Today marks a year after the passing of iconic musician Oliver Mtukudzi popularly known as Tuku. The Legend was popular for his timeless and powerful lyrics, what is your favourite phrase/song from his music?” twitted ZBC News Online.

“Today we remember music legend Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi who passed on this day last year. Share with us your favorite song from the legend,” Twitted Telone.

This Is Africa also twitted on their twitter page that, “Oliver Mtukudzi is dead but the world has hardly begun to skim the surface of his greatness. Stan Mushava flips through Tuku’s catalogue, looking at how conscientiousness, artistic integrity and attachment to heritage define the legend.”

Along with the rest of the nation, news anchors also mourn the legend.

“You will always be my best musician. Those who really know me can attest to that. My wife still doesn’t understand why I have more Tuku Albums than any other musician but thats our story Samanyanga. It has been a year and yet it feels like yesterday. RIP,” said Ian Zvoma, a news anchor at ZBC News.

