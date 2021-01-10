Breaking News
Home » News » Twitter forgives Trump

Twitter forgives Trump

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in News January 10, 2021 0 290 Views

After going public condemning the Capitol Hill invasion and violence, US outgoing President Donald Trump has been allowed to Tweet again, after being locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Posting a more conciliatory message, he refrained from reiterating false claims of voter fraud.

Twitter said that it would ban Mr Trump “permanently” if he breached the platform’s rules again.

The move from Twitter puts clear water between it and Facebook, which suspended him “indefinitely” on Thursday.

Twitter has instead given the outgoing president a final warning.

Earlier last Thursday, the popular gaming platform Twitch also placed an indefinite ban on Mr Trump’s channel, which he has used for rally broadcasts.

Mr Trump tweeted several message on Wednesday, calling the people who stormed Capitol Hill “patriots”. He also said “We love you.”

Comments

comments

About Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright 2021 ZimOnline News. Website by TG - IT Solutions