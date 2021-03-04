US renews sanctions on Zimbabwe

United States President Joe Biden has issued a notice on the continuation of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe in 2003, citing lack of reform in restoring democracy.

In the notice, President Biden noted that the actions and policies of the Zimbabwe government are allegedly a threat to the US foreign policy and so the renewal of the sanctions for another year would ensure its safeguarded

“These actions and policies have contributed to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Zimbabwe to politically motivate violance and intimidation in that country“, President Biden added.

