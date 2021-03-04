US renews sanctions on Zimbabwe

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - JANUARY 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes off his mask as he arrives at the Queen theater to present his plan for combating the coronavirus and jump-starting the nation’s economy January 14, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Biden is expected to unveil a stimulus package with a price tag of trillions of dollars including a $1,400 direct payment to individuals who have been struggling with the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
United States President Joe Biden has issued a notice on the continuation of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe in 2003, citing lack of reform in restoring democracy.
In the notice, President Biden noted that the actions and policies of the Zimbabwe government are allegedly a threat to the US foreign policy and so the renewal of the sanctions for another year would ensure its safeguarded
“These actions and policies have contributed to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Zimbabwe to politically motivate violance and intimidation in that country“, President Biden added.