USD Counting Traffic Cops Identified

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said that it has identified the police officer who recently went viral on social media holding wads of USD cash in a video.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the undated video recording are in full swing. He said:

The ZRP does not condone acts of criminality which include corruption by police officers on deployment for various duties. In this regard, the ZRP is investigating a video which went viral on social media of a police officer seen counting some wads of USD notes whilst another is on WhatsApp.

Nyathi said it is not clear if the video is recent or not as the ZRP no longer accepts deposit fines on a cash basis at roadblocks or other checkpoints. He added:

Meanwhile, the ZRP has identified the police officer involved in the ZRP Braeside incident which went viral on social media recently. Investigations are now in full swing with disciplinary measures being put in motion. The ZRP appreciates and applauds the public for raising concern over the two video clips.

