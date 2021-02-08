Victims of illegal housing to be compensated

Government said all land barons and councils that duped desperate home-seekers to settle and develop on illegal land will not only have their day in court but will be forced to compensate their victims.

“Indeed these culprits, notoriously known as land barons, will not only have their day in court, they will also be made to compensate desperate home seekers whom they so callously fleeced and exploited,” said Vice President Chiwenga.

“Such structures will have to be demolished and cleared from spaces which are either environmentally sensitive or which were originally designated for uses other than residential ones. As I said, restitution to unsuspecting home-seekers will come from the criminal land barons who authorised such settlements,” VP Chiwenga added

In a statement made by President Mnangagwa on Thursday, he emphasised that corrective measures will be taken to bring order to local authorities that had become havens of corruption as houses were constructed illegally on wetlands, without supporting infrastructure such as water and roads.

Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement are to identify suitable alternative land on which to relocate families and households which will be affected by the impending programme.

