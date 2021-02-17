VP Chiwenga Humbly sets Example for Zimbabweans

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has today dismissed fake statements that foreign Covid-19 vaccines are targeted at Africans by taking his first dose of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services he was the first to receive the vaccine at Wilkins Hospital today.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa also thanked the Vice President for being exemplary and assuring Zimbabweans the vaccine is safe.

He tweeted,”Thank you to Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga for showing Zimbabwe that this vaccine is safe for all our people”.

Zimbabwe has kick started its vaccination program today after having received 200 000 doses of the sinopharm vaccine from the Republic of China.

