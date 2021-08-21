WhatsApp Dubai Group Runner Caged Two Years For Swindling US$2.9k From A Harare Businessman

A WhatsApp group Dubai runner has been slapped with a 24-month jail term after he swindled US$2 900 from a local businessman.

Tapiwa Mbende had promised to bring the complainant an IPhone pro max and wrist watch from Dubai.

Mbende who appeared before Harare Magistrate Barbara Mateko pleaded guilty to the charges and asked the court for a lenient sentence saying he will restitute the complainant.

Initially Mbende was sentenced to two years imprisonment before six months were suspended on condition of good behavior.

Nine months were suspended on condition he restitute the complainant his money and the remaining nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 300 hours of community service.

The complainant Noel Chituriro and the convict are not related.

It was the State’scase that sometime in September 2020 and at number 20 Stumley Rest, Borrowdale Harare, the complainant gave the accused person a BancABC visa card with amount of US$3000,00 to go and buy Iphone Pro Max and a wrist watch in Dubai.

Mbende who identified himself as a runner for clients who want goods from Dubai promised to give the complainant, his items by end of October last year.

While Mbende was in Dubai, the complainant received a message on his cellphone reporting that $2700,00 was deducted from his card in the end of September.

It was the State’s case that the complainant phoned Mbende around November to bring his items to Zimbabwe but he replied him that he had bought the items but only waiting to come to Zimbabwe.

The complainant then asked Mbende if he can send his brother who is based in Dubai to come and collect the items and the visa card but he started giving excuses.

Mbende was arrested on arrival after he failed to give him his Iphone pro max, wrist watch and the visa card.

Chituriro suffered US$2700 and nothing was recovered.