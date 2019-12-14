Will take no part in POLAD: Chamisa

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-A) leader Nelson Chamisa said he will not join Political Active Dialogue (POLAD).

In a tweet Chamisa said he will never betray people’s trust by joining other political leaders as President Mnangagwa wishes.

Chamisa keep on insisting that he wants a fair and a genuine dialogue.

“Zimbabwe is in a deep crisis .Only true and holistic reform will bring about real change. Dialogue must be genuine. Will take no part in POLAD. Our views on the much desired dialogue remain unchanged .We seek true change for the people of Zimbabwe. We will never betray you trust,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa was responding to state media’s publication which stated that Chamisa accepts Mnangagwa’s request to join POLAD.

Early this week Chamisa met former South African President Thabo Mbeki and the rumour says Mbeki was trying to impress Chamisa to join POLAD.Mbeki also met other POLAD leaders.

Comments

comments