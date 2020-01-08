Winky D stole my Songs: Doubles

Decide Razerera Marange popularly known as Doubles Wekwamarange alleges that Winky D copied two of his songs ‘Canaan and Ndoenda ndoenda’ and composed them into his song Ijipita

He said this during an interview with Steve Mathambongoma and Simba on ZimOnline Radio station yesterday in Harare.

“Honestly speaking I didn’t like it, the fact yekuti it seems like he combined two of my songs Canaan and Ndoenda ndoenda. The exact way I did ndoenda ndoenda that’s the exact way yaakaitawo pake, the exact way yaakapinda achiti ndavakupinda mu Canaan that’s the exact way I did mine. I was like is it a coincidence or something and I didn’t like it’’. He said

During the interview Doubles also alluded that Roki and himself are the only best musicians in Zimbabwe.

The artist also went on and said Zimbabweans do not understand the struggle of a musicians, they want music for free and yet it takes $US100 to produce one song

“Zimbabweans still think munhu anoimba havazvitori se ano provider service, come on guys this is a service just like TM hapana pauchatora chingwa for free”

Comments

comments