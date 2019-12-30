Breaking News
Woman dies sneaking into shutdown concert

Posted by: Ropafadzo Mupfudze in News December 30, 2019

 A Bulawayo woman Shantelle Sibangilizwe Ndlovu (28) of Cowdray Park in Bulawayo died attempting to jump over a precast wall into an overpriced Bulawayo 2019 shutdown concert at the Queens Sports Club yesterday morning.

Ndlovu is suspected to have been excessively drunk and wanted to forge her way into a VVIP Winky D, Mafikizolo concert through a durawall but her jacket was caught on razor wire and choked her to death.

The woman was found hanging on the durawall by a reveller who had gone for recess around 3 am; Ndlovu was unconscious at that time.

The police lowered Ndlovu’s body and called for an ambulance but when they got to the hospital, she was already dead.

She must have been on drugs because the police found a sachet with white staff in her pockets,” said an eye witness who introduced himself as Somandla.

Ndlovu’s body is awaiting post mortem while in the mortuary.

Intern journalist,Currently studying Media an Society Studies with Midlands State University, Self motivated, Driven by the fear of becoming average, Mother of 1
