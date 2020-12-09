Woman Steals Government Agriculture Inputs

A Mbare woman appeared at the Harare magistrates’ court after she was arrested while transporting a consignment of agricultural inputs from Matabeleland, which she intended to sell across the country.

Sekayi Masanjelo Roki Ntuli was said to have already sold 100 bags of fertilisers to a Nyanga farmer. She appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga charged with illegal sale of agriculture inputs.

State opposed to granting of her bail.

The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti had it that on December 7 police was informed that Ntuli was trading in Presidential Agricultural Inputs she was acquiring from Matabeleland province.

Upon being interviewed, Ntuli allegedly told the police that she had bought the inputs from one Mai Martin operating a company called Cosmo Spar (Pvt Ltd) located in Bulawayo.

The police also allegedly found 205 bags of cotton bulk blend fertiliser, 41 bags ammonium, 6 top dressing, 152 compound D among other inputs.

