Work from Home:Nick Mangwana

Posted by: Shamiso Laina Nyamayaro in Featured, Health, News January 21, 2021

Ministry of Information,Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana has announced that from today all Ministries,Government departments and Agencies will operate with 10% staff.

Government has introduced this measure in the fight against Covid-19 as new confirmed cases continue to spike in the Central Business District.

With the exemption of the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all other departments are encouraged to work from home in bid to minimise movement during lockdown and risks of further infections.

