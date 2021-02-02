ZACC to deal with ‘rogue’ Phamarcies

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said it is carrying its investigations on phamarcies and health facilities that have been selling medicine at exorbitant prices in foreign currency.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said they have been receiving several complaints from members of the public regarding this issue which led them to carry out their own investigations.

Phamarcies have been receiving foreign currency allotted on the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) auction facility to import drugs to alleviate Covid-19 symptoms.

“Medical supplies are one of those items that have been given priority in the allocation of foreign currency by the RBZ so that the importers can bid at the auctions.” said Commissioner Makamure

“The drugs would be on shelves briefly. They would then de-shelve them and divert them onto the black market.” Makamure added

The government has recently approved the use of Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug for “investigational” COVID-19 treatment following an intense lobbying from some primary care physicians who argue that the fusion of Ivermectin and nanosilver was effective for palliative care for Covid patients.

Comments

comments