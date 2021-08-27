ZANU PF Mash East Youth Chair Kelvin Mutsvairo Nabbed

ZANU PF Mash East Youth Chair Kelvin Mutsvairo

Mashonaland East ZANU PF Youth Chairperson Kelvin Mutsvairo has been nabbed on charges of fraud after he reportedly duped desperate home seekers their hard earned money.

The fraud allegations emanates from the demolished houses in Melfort.

It is alleged that Mutsvairo is one of the directors and beneficiaries of East Wind Trust and Vitadge Properties.

The other directors of the above mentioned companies, Rodgers Pote and Arthur Chidenhe are already on remand on the same charges involving US$65 000.

They were released on $20 000 bail each.

Mutsvairo is expected to appear at Goromonzi magistrates court on Thursday.

It is the State’s case that the accused person swindled desperate home seekers in Diamond Park Melfort by selling them residential stands on an illegally acquired piece of land.

Circumstances are that from September 2020 to July this year, the suspects using their companies East Wind Trust and Vitadge Properties where they are directors hatched a plan to defraud home seekers.

They allegedly misrepresented to the complainants that the land at Melfort Farm in Goromonzi was theirs and offered residential stands for sale yet they knew they had not acquired it legally.

Further allegations are that after convincing the complainants that they owned the land they sold stands and issued receipts in East Wind Trust and Vitadge Properties.

Reports are that the offence came to light when the complainants were served with an eviction order from court which was instituted by Goromonzi rural district council.